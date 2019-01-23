Bill Belichick hugging every Patriot after Chiefs win is great content originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

We've already seen some pretty great footage from inside the New England Patriots' locker room following their AFC Championship Game win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

But the Patriots' videographers caught the rarest of scenes: Bill Belichick doling out warm embraces like candy bars.

The team released its official "behind the scenes" video Tuesday of the visiting locker room celebration at Arrowhead Stadium, and it's worth a full watch.

Go inside the locker room to see the celebration after the Patriots AFC Championship win over the Chiefs.https://t.co/sAfFhY5WPz pic.twitter.com/QjLyjKJKsK — Patriots.com (@PATRIOTSdotCOM) January 23, 2019

The best part comes just 20 seconds in: Belichick standing at the door of the locker room, gleefully (by his standards) giving bear hugs to every Patriots player and coach as they walk in.

This is completely normal behavior after you've won the AFC title game as a road underdog, but it's an emotional side of the grizzled head coach that fans rarely see.

Belichick kept an even keel in a postgame speech to his players, however, congratulating them on a terrific win but reminding them that their Super Bowl LIII matchup with the Los Angeles Rams "will be tougher than this one -- but that's the way it's supposed to be when you're going all the way through."

Hey, the man speaks from experience.

