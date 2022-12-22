Bill Belichick has huge praise for Joe Burrow before Bengals vs. Patriots

Chris Roling
·1 min read

It isn’t often one hears New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick go overboard with praise for a player, especially on an opposing team.

But he just did for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Before the Bengals visit the Patriots, Belichick detailed what impresses him about Burrow’s game:

“First of all he’s tough. He’ll stand in there throw the ball, take a hit to make a play. Accurate, hits all the throws. Tough to tackle. Manages the game well. Sees the game well. Productive in critical situations. Red area, third downs, big games. He makes a lot of his best plays at the right time.”

That’s big praise for Burrow from one of the greatest-ever minds in the sport.

It also comes at an opportune time, considering Burrow’s playing at a near-MVP level and his team has a serious shot at the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

List

Bengals' notable PFF grades from Week 15 win over Buccaneers

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire

Recommended Stories