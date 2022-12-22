Bill Belichick has huge praise for Joe Burrow before Bengals vs. Patriots

It isn’t often one hears New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick go overboard with praise for a player, especially on an opposing team.

But he just did for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Before the Bengals visit the Patriots, Belichick detailed what impresses him about Burrow’s game:

“First of all he’s tough. He’ll stand in there throw the ball, take a hit to make a play. Accurate, hits all the throws. Tough to tackle. Manages the game well. Sees the game well. Productive in critical situations. Red area, third downs, big games. He makes a lot of his best plays at the right time.”

That’s big praise for Burrow from one of the greatest-ever minds in the sport.

It also comes at an opportune time, considering Burrow’s playing at a near-MVP level and his team has a serious shot at the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

