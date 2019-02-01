Bill Belichick: 'We have hit everything. I think we're ready to go' originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Bill Belichick has likely spent day and night studying the Los Angeles Rams since the Monday after the AFC Championship Game. He's led his team through a week's worth of practices leading up to the Super Bowl, and he feels pretty good about where they're at.

"This is our sixth practice. We have hit everything. I think we're ready to go," said Belichick following the conclusion of the team's final practice on Friday afternoon.

The team was joined by Lawyer Milloy, one of the key pieces of the defense that led to the first Super Bowl win of the Patriots dynasty. Milloy broke down the team's final huddle of the day with the Patriots' "Awww Yeah!" catchphrase.

"He's one of us," said Belichick of Milloy. "He's here pulling for us. I appreciate that."

The Patriots won't have another official practice before the Super Bowl, but they haven't quite wrapped up their preparation, according to Belichick.

"We've still got a few things to review and cover, but I would say everybody now needs to just gear up for how we want to play the game and be ready to go out there and play it that way.

"I think the next 48 hours are going to be really important, like they always are. Fine-tuning it and really zeroing in. Being physically, mentally, and emotionally ready to go on Sunday night."

This isn't Belichick's first rodeo, but there are a few players on the Patriots who haven't been on this big of a stage. While this may be Belichick's finest coaching job since his first Super Bowl as head coach of the Patriots, he knows the job isn't done yet.

The next few days may be the difference between leaving Atlanta with another ring or coming up short for the second year in a row.

