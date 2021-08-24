Is Bill Belichick hinting that Mac Jones has ‘opportunity’ to compete for starting job?

Bill Belichick and Nick Saban have a funny way of dealing with the media. What that means is: they don’t like to deal with the media. This means that Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones is used to hearing vague answers from his head coach at a post-game, or post-practice press conference.

The New England Patriots signed Cam Newton to a second one-year deal for the 2021 season, a move many thought was to allow their first-round pick from the 2021 NFL draft, Jones, time to learn the system.

However, now that Week 1 of the regular season is approaching, and things are heating up at training camp and in preseason games, some speculate that Jones could be the team’s starting quarterback to open the season.

Newton, who is being kept from practice due to a COVID-related issue, now must sit and watch Jones have alone time with the first team.

There wasn’t thought to be a quarterback battle heading into this season for the Patriots, but now it appears to be an all-out brawl for the job between a rookie and a former NFL MVP.

Today, Bill Belichick said that every player has an opportunity every day they are on the field, in reference to a question asked by a reporter regarding Newton’s absence and Jones’ high level of play.

Bill Belichick addresses Mac Jones' opportunity as a result of Cam Newton's five-day absence. #Patriots | https://t.co/u3o9TpUFbN pic.twitter.com/rNKdIJN6Pg — NESN (@NESN) August 24, 2021

