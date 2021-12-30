Bill Belichick has high praise for Jaguars’ rookie QB Trevor Lawrence

As the New England Patriots get set to face the Jacksonville Jaguars, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has high praise for Trevor Lawrence.

After cementing his collegiate legacy at Clemson, Lawrence is looking to make a name for himself in Jacksonville. Lawrence has recorded 3,225 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and 14 interceptions this season. He is coming off a game against the Houston Texans that saw him finish 26 of 39 and throw for 280 passing yards.

This game has an interesting factoid ahead of it. Bill Belichick is 22-6 all-time against rookie quarterbacks heading into Sunday’s action.

Despite a difficult season for Lawrence, Belichick has nothing but good things to say about the quarterback.

“Obviously, a big kid. Big arm. Really strong arm. Can whip the ball,” Belichick said on Wednesday. “Can make all the throws. Pretty fast. Runs well. He does a good job of spreading the ball around. He uses all of his receivers. I’d say he’s hit his fair share of deep balls. Looks like a really good prospect.”

With the Patriots looking to get back to their winning ways facing a rookie quarterback may help get them back on track.

