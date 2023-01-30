Bill Belichick heavily involved in on-field coaching at Shrine Bowl

Watch: Belichick gets involved with on-field coaching at Shrine Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bill Belichick is getting his money's worth in Las Vegas this week, it appears.

The New England Patriots' coaching staff is assigned to coach Team West in the annual East-West Shrine Bowl, which showcases some of the best senior college football players in the country. That means Belichick is out in Vegas with several Patriots staffers, and while he's technically serving in a "supervisory role," he's been far from a bystander.

According to those on the scene, Belichick has been very hands-on at Senior Bowl practices, giving several players extended on-field coaching. Here are a few clips of the head coach in his element:

Day 2 of @ShrineBowl practice and Bill Belichick is picking up where he left off yesterday. Heavily involved in coaching up the West Team. pic.twitter.com/pIbhkyfr6G — Tamara Brown (@Imtamarabrown) January 29, 2023

More hands on work from Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick with Florida DE Brenton Cox Jr. https://t.co/RsASUhcSLD pic.twitter.com/sQ6SAiTSZS — Tamara Brown (@Imtamarabrown) January 29, 2023

New Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien is in Vegas as well and joined Belichick in working with UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson on Friday. Belichick also was seen coaching defensive linemen on Saturday and providing some 1-on-1 pass-rushing instruction to Florida defensive end Brenton Cox Jr.

That has to be a great experience for Thompson-Robinson, Cox and other prospects to get hands-on coaching from an NFL legend. But these practices are also helpful for Belichick and his staff, as they can scout a wide range of players ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft in April.

New England has relied heavily on the Shrine Bowl to acquire talent over the years, especially in 2022, where three of their top five picks -- wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, cornerback Jack Jones and running back Pierre Strong Jr. -- were Shrine Bowl alumni.

With a strong contingent of Patriots coaches in attendance this year, don't be surprised if multiple players from the Shrine Bowl wind up in Foxboro on draft day. Among the intriguing names to watch: Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers, who impressed in practice Sunday and spent time working with Patriots wide receivers coach Troy Brown.

Zay Flowers makes his @ShrineBowl debut as Patriots coaches take practice to the next level.



Recapping Day 2 in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/0gYu9c3yAn — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 30, 2023

The 2023 Shrine Bowl is set for Thursday, Feb. 2 at 8:30 p.m. ET.