Bill Belichick heaps high praise on Joe Alt after being drafted by Chargers

Joe Alt was the first tackle taken off the board when the Chargers selected him No. 5 overall.

One of the greatest coaches, Bill Belichick, who was a guest analyst on the live stream of the Pat McAfee Show during the draft, had nothing but high praise for Alt.

“This guy is ready to go,” Belichick said. “I think he’ll be able to play right away for them.”

As the analysts reviewed Alt’s highlight reel, Belichick immediately noted his length, athleticism and awareness on the field.

“There’s a lot to like about him; he’s a quality guy,” Belichick stated.

With Alt being a rookie, there is always something to work on and Belicheck believes the young tackle can improve on his balance.

Nevertheless, the Chargers snagged a player who competes at a high level.

“You’ll like having him on your football team,” Belichick added. “There’s no question about that.

For a team looking to be more physical, Alt will be a key cog with his ability to shut down edge rushers and create running lanes.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire