Bill Belichick heaps enormous praise on Zach Wilson ahead of Patriots-Jets matchup

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is not taking New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson lightly ahead of Sunday’s matchup. Belichick has nothing but praise for the quarterback.

The Patriots defense got the best of Wilson when the two teams met on October 30. He went 20-of-41 passing on the afternoon, throwing for two touchdowns and three interceptions. He has thrown for 616 yards, two touchdowns and seven interceptions in three career starts against the Patriots.

Nevertheless, coach Bill Belichick complemented Wilson on Monday. A win against the Jets on Sunday would put the Patriots further up in the playoff race. For the Jets to ensure a victory, it would mean that Wilson would have to overcome his past struggles against the Patriots.

Belichick is already singing the quarterback’s praises heading into the Week 11 matchup.

“I don’t know how you can not see [Wilson’s talent], I mean they’ve won six games,” said Belichick, when appearing on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” “He’s really athletic, he’s got a good arm—made a lot of big plays for them with his legs and his arm.

“They use a lot of on-line-of-scrimmage decision-making with the quarterback, RPOs and some checks—things like that. The Jets are a good team. They’ve got a lot of good players. He’s one of them.”

Wilson has thrown for 1,202 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions on the season. While those aren’t exactly the best statistics, they aren’t horrible, either.

Nevertheless, it appears the Patriots are the quarterback’s kryptonite. This is just one of the many interesting storylines heading into Sunday’s game

List

AFC playoff picture: Patriots move into playoff ranks for first time this season

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire