Bill Belichick had simple message for Patriots after bye-clinching win

Bill Belichick doesn't mince words to get his message across. Sunday was no exception.

Following the New England Patriots' 38-3 trouncing of the New York Jets that clinched a first-round playoff bye, Belichick aptly summed up the importance of the victory in a postgame speech to his team.

"Winning today means we won next week," Belichick said. "That's what winning today means."

If the Patriots had lost in Week 16 or Week 17, they would have had to play on Wild Card weekend for the first time since 2009. Instead, they took care of business, finishing as the AFC's No. 2 seed at 11-5 and guaranteeing a spot in the AFC Divisional Round.

Never one to dwell on victories, Belichick made sure his squad knew the challenge that awaits them in January.

"We all know we're going to need to play our best football going forward," Belichick added. "We had a good week this week. That's why we did as well as we did today. We need that next week and then moving on.

"We've got a lot of football left this year, and we need it to be our best football."

New England will face either the No. 3 Houston Texans, No. 4 Baltimore Ravens or No. 5 Chargers in the divisional round. All three clubs would present a difficult challenge, but the Patriots do have the benefit of home field, where they have yet to lose this season.

