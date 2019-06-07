Bill Belichick had a great exchange with Rob Gronkowski over dented Super Bowl trophy originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Only Rob Gronkowski could get away with vandalizing one of the most prestigious trophies in sports.

The retired New England Patriots tight end famously dented the Lombardi Trophy in April when he wielded the team's Super Bowl LIII hardware as a baseball bat at a Boston Red Sox game.

That Lombardi Trophy still hasn't been fixed, and it was on prominent display Thursday night at the Patriots' ring ceremony.

And when Gronk got his hands on the damaged goods, head coach Bill Belichick happened to be standing right next to him.

Here's how that exchange went:

Left his mark. pic.twitter.com/skB8ebFez2 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2019

We have a feeling Belichick's "nice job" remark wasn't 100 percent sincere. The Patriots head coach seemed to find the whole thing pretty amusing, though, erupting (by his standards) in laughter after quarterback Tom Brady spotted the dented trophy.

You'd be less worried about a damaged trophy too if you had five others laying around.

The dented trophy was far from the star of the show Thursday night, as the Patriots flashed some serious bling during a lavish ceremony at team owner Robert Kraft's house.

