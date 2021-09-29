Bill Belichick has great response to stories in Seth Wickersham book

Belichick has great response to stories in Wickersham book originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bill Belichick didn't hesitate to address the excerpts from Seth Wickersham's tell-all book on the New England Patriots dynasty.

Wickersham, a senior writer for ESPN, compiled a number of anecdotes detailing the behind-the-scenes drama within the organization. Titled "It's Better To Be Feared," the upcoming book covers everything from Malcolm Butler's mysterious Super Bowl benching to the tension between Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Belichick nearly coming to blows with Eric Mangini after Spygate.

Belichick perfectly reacted to Wickersham's bombshells at the start of his Wednesday press conference.

“Good morning. What’s going on? Any stories this week?” the Patriots head coach quipped.

Bill Belichick addresses one of the excerpts from the Seth Wickersham book 👀🏈



Seth Wickersham will be on Brady Is Back tonight at 7pm EST pic.twitter.com/LPzUZEppOn — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) September 29, 2021

Well played, Bill.

Belichick also refuted the claims made in Wickersham's book, including one that stated Belichick declined to meet Brady in person after the longtime Patriots QB left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I've heard a few things about this book and it sounds like it's a lot of second, third and fourth-hand comments," he said.

"It's Better To Be Feared" is set to be released on Oct. 12.