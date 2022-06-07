Bill Belichick: It’s a good time to streamline things offensively

The Patriots’ offensive transition continues to be shrouded in mystery.

Head coach Bill Belichick conceded in his Tuesday press conference that the team is streamlining its offensive terminology. But when asked other questions about the offense, Belichick offered no details.

“Well, we’ve had a lot of changes offensively in the last couple of years,” Belichick said. “It’s a good time to streamline things. We did that defensively a couple of years ago and feel like this is a good time to do it offensively. So, yeah, there’s an element of that every year.”

Does that mean the Patriots are running a new offensive system? Belichick was asked that and had a three-word answer.

“I don’t know.”

He responded to, “How big are the changes you’re making?” in a similar way.

“I don’t know,” Belichick said. “We make changes every year. I wouldn’t be able to rank them.”

Later asked if the Patriots were more just changing their offensive terminology, Belichick again said, “I don’t know” — this time smiling and shaking his head.

“Yeah, I mean, if [you’re asking] if we’re going to run the veer offense, no, that’s not what we’re doing,” Belichick said. “I’m not really sure what we’re talking about here.”

Of course, Belichick knows what reporters are asking. He’s just not saying how the Patriots are changing things, which is his right. After all, it’s still months away from Week One.

New England is reportedly trending toward having Matt Patricia call the offensive plays this season. He’s been working with the offensive line during the offseason program.

The Lions head coach from 2018-2020, Patricia was New England’s defensive coordinator from 2012-2017.

