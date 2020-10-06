Bill Belichick goes nuts, drops mask after controversial call on Patrick Mahomes sack

Chaos ensued late in the second quarter of Monday’s game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs.

With Kansas City leading, 6-3 and facing third-and-4 near midfield, the Patriots got pressure on quarterback Patrick Mahomes on a dropback. Defensive end Chase Winovich got to Mahomes first, and Mahomes lost the ball as New England pass rushers converged.

Whistle blows, Belichick furious

Linebacker Shilique Calhoun picked up the loose ball that didn’t hit the ground and started to run toward the end zone. But whistles blew. The play was dead.

Bill Belichick was furious. The Patriots head coach immediately protested and dropped his face covering while giving officials an earful. The play had been ruled a sack with Mahomes in the grass.

As Belichick was arguing with officials, he declined to challenged what looked like a clear interception, allowing the Chiefs to get off a punt in the meantime.

Did Belichick miss a chance to challenge?

CBS officiating expert and former NFL referee Gene Steratore explained in the aftermath of the play that a challenge may have been successful and resulted in an interception for New England.

“Even on this play, if the whistle does occur ... you have an opportunity to put that play back and rewind it and do the right thing, if Coach Belichick just throws that flag as quickly as we can, we have to stop and take that review,” Steratore said. “It would have also helped if (referee Tony) Corrente would have announced what the ruling was on the field to give them an idea what to challenge and not challenge, but we can clearly see this is an interception.”

CBS’ Tracy Wolfson reported that Belichick told her that he didn’t challenge the play ‘because he was down.'

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) More

More from Yahoo Sports: