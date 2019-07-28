Bill Belichick gives Tom Brady an earful

With his 42nd birthday only six days away, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady apparently is feeling spry.

A clip from Sunday’s practice shows Brady calling a run play when, presumably, he wasn’t supposed to.

“No f–king run!” Belichick can be heard yelling in the clip of the exchange. “No f–king run!”

It’s hard to make out what happens next. Brady doesn’t engage Belichick, but he also doesn’t tuck his tail between his legs.

The broader point is that, even after Brady has established himself as the greatest quarterback of all time and perhaps the best player at any position in the 99-year history of the league, Belichick won’t be tiptoeing on eggshells around #Tommy.