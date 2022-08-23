Bill Belichick gives stern reminder to critics of Patriots offense

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is not concerned about the lack of an offensive coordinator. In fact, he is taking full responsibility for the offense.

So far, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge have been taking the bulk of the duties. Patricia in particular has gotten rave reviews from quarterback Mac Jones, as New England is still working on their offensive system.

Belichick put the offensive responsibility on himself in an interview with WEEI on Monday. He made it quite clear who has the final say in things, which is something that hasn’t seemed to change in his tenure with the Patriots.

“Ultimately, I’m responsible for all of it. If you want to ask who’s in charge, then it would be me,” Belichick told WEEI, as transcribed by Khari Thompson. “I have the final say in everything. That’s the way it’s been, and I don’t see that changing.”

The offense appears to be an unknown with the Patriots having one final preseason shot to tune things up. With that being said, Belichick having the final word is all but certain.

List

Potential landing spots and trade packages for Patriots OT Isaiah Wynn

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire