Bill Belichick gives his scouting report on J.J. McCarthy

The Minnesota Vikings landed their franchise quarterback in the form of J.J. McCarthy out of Michigan. Everyone was impressed with what GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was able to do by letting him fall into their lap. The whole process caught the eye of everyone, including a future hall of fame coach.

During the Pat MacAfee Show’s NFL Draft Show, Bill Belichick was the “lead analyst.” It all came together after the Super Bowl-winning coach mentioned during an appearance on their show that he was still scouting players despite not being on a sideline in 2024.

Belichick was familiar with the Vikings quarterback and gave a rather glowing review:

“He’s (McCarthy) got a quick release and he sees coverages very well. . .he can play under center and out of the shotgun. . .he has good ball security and he doesn’t turn the ball over.”

He also added that he appreciates how “sneaky athletic” and “has the ability to extend plays” when needed. All of these traits and skills had Bill Belichick praising the Vikings and the idea of McCarthy within Kevin O’Connell’s system. The former Patriots coach is known for picking apart and not thinking much of rookie quarterbacks so this praise comes with a lot fo weight.

Now it is up to McCarthy to show he is deserving of it.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire