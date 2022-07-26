Bill Belichick gives promising health update on CB Marcus Jones

Danny Jaillet
·1 min read
New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones will be active for training camp as he continues to recover from injury, Bill Belichick said during a press conference on Tuesday.

The Patriots drafted Jones in the third round at 85th overall this April. Since joining the team, he has worn a red jersey, which meant he was limited due to injury during minicamp and OTAs.

Jones comes to New England from Houston, ending a college career that had success. He was named to the 2021 ESPN All-America First Team as a kick returner, and was a 2021 CBS Sports First-Team All-American as an all-purpose player.

Jones is thought to be a piece of what is a rebuilding Patriots secondary. The Patriots may have a youth movement in the secondary, with fellow rookie Jack Jones making a good impression as well. A healthy Marcus Jones could be crucial for the team in the slot — while also potentially contributing as a returner on special teams.

