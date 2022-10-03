Bill Belichick gives predictable response to Isaiah Wynn benching

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick wasn’t about to tip his hand as to the reason why he benched right tackle Isaiah Wynn in Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Wynn struggled in the matchup, committing two penalties and allowing two sacks. Veteran offensive lineman Marcus Cannon replaced him for the second half at the position. Wynn did have a snap advantage on Cannon, playing for 48 snaps as opposed to Cannon’s 25. Nevertheless, it was a lackluster performance for a player that was a 2018 first-round draft pick.

Wynn’s benching was one of the topics that came up during Belichick’s appearance on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show. When asked about the coaching decision, Belichick had his predictable sidestep response at the ready.

“Well, Marcus was active for the game. We planned on playing him anyway. So, we did,” said Belichick.

Belichick is never one to give away his reasons for game day decisions, and he stuck by that on Monday morning.

List

5 takeaways from Patriots' 27-24 loss to Packers

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire