Bill Belichick gives perfect response to AFC title game weather question

Weather forecasts change, but everyone is in agreement that it's going to be very, very cold during Sunday's AFC Championship Game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Early reports suggested an "arctic blast" is going to be over Kansas City by the 6:40 p.m. ET kickoff time, which would make for temperatures in the single digits. The Arrowhead Stadium grass, which has had issues in the past, also must deal with the icy temperatures and could result a less-than-ideal playing surface.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, whose team will be playing in its eighth consecutive AFC title game, was asked Wednesday about the frigid weather expected in KC on Sunday, and he gave a perfect response.

Q: Do you mind playing in severe cold?



BB: pic.twitter.com/Aji8lNp6Mh



— New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 16, 2019

Sure, it's going to be freezing during this game, but the Patriots often play and practice in the cold, so the elements shouldn't be a shock to them. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady also has a 24-4 record in games where the temperature is below 30 degrees, with his latest victory coming in last weekend's AFC Divisional Round defeat of the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots established a dominant rushing attack Sunday when rookie running back Sony Michel ran for 129 yards and three touchdowns. The conditions in Kansas City this weekend could make for a perfect environment for the Patriots to go back to that ground-and-pound offensive gameplan led by Michel.

