Bill Belichick gives newly retired Devin McCourty special praise in statement

Belichick gives newly retired Devin McCourty special praise in statement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Devin McCourty is one of the best players to ever wear a New England Patriots jersey, and after 13 impressive NFL seasons, the veteran safety announced his retirement from pro football Friday afternoon.

McCourty was selected by the Patriots in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He was not only an elite-level player but also one of the most respected and effective leaders in the entire sport. He made a huge difference in the community as well.

Shortly after McCourty revealed his decision, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick commented on the 35-year-old's career and what he meant to the franchise and the region.

"It is a rare group of players who win games at a historic rate, exude team culture, lead, win awards, and win championships," said Belichick said in a statement. "And then there is Devin McCourty. Devin did all of those things as a player and more. But, what I think of first when I think of Devin is the type of man he is, his character, his values and how high he raised the bar for spreading goodness and justice in the community. For 13 years, Devin made everyone in our organization feel better and be better because of who he is – a pillar of professionalism, unselfishness, work ethic, preparation, intelligence and performance. I am excited to see him bring those same traits to his next chapter and brighten the lives of even more people."

Patriots owner Robert Kraft also reacted to McCourty's retirement.

"As a Patriots fan, it's always bittersweet to see such an iconic player announce his retirement, but I couldn't be happier for Devin, Michelle, and the McCourty family or more thankful to his mother, Phyllis," Kraft said. "Through his individual performance and overall leadership, Devin has been such an important part of the success we have enjoyed over the past 13 seasons, including each of our last three Super Bowl championships. As great as his contributions were on the field, he made an even greater impact in the community, taking a leadership role in his advocacy for finding a cure for sickle cell anemia, effecting legislative change for criminal justice reform, and championing countless other educational and economical advancement initiatives. We couldn't have asked for a better leader and ambassador, both on and off the field."

McCourty won three Super Bowl titles with the Patriots and is a lock to be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame at some point. Replacing both his on- and off-field qualities will be a difficult challenge for the franchise.