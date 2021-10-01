Bill Belichick gives honest answer to question about his success with Tom Brady

Belichick gives honest answer to question about his success with Tom Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick won six Super Bowl titles, nine AFC championships, 17 division titles and many, many games during the 20 years that he coached Tom Brady from 2000 through 2019.

Would he have enjoyed that same level of success in New England without Brady over that span?

"Of course not," Belichick said Friday at a press conference.

Belichick added, "I think I've been on the record dozens of times saying there's no quarterback I'd rather have than Tom Brady. I still feel that way. I was very lucky to have Tom as the quarterback and to coach him. He was as good (of a quarterback) as any coach could ask for."

Belichick is the best coach in NFL history. That said, his Hall of Fame resume would look very different if Brady wasn't his quarterback for two decades. So, he's absolutely right with these comments.

The same can be said for Brady, too. If Belichick wasn't his coach and didn't draft/sign/trade for so many quality players over the last 20 years, Brady wouldn't have had the talent around him required to win Super Bowl titles over such a long period.

This is one reason why the Brady vs. Belichick debate can be so tiresome. The simple answer is both men needed each other to achieve all the success they enjoyed together.

They'll square off as opponents for the first time Sunday night when the Patriots host Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Week 4 matchup at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC10 Boston.