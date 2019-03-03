Bill Belichick gives donation to #RunRichRun during NFL Network broadcast originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Rich Eisen was on the call for NFL Network's coverage of the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Sunday when an unexpected guest appeared in the broadcast booth with a tremendous gift.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick stopped by to give Eisen a check for a donation to #RunRichRun, which benefits St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Check out the visit in the video below:

That's an outstanding gesture from Belichick.

It's a busy week for Belichick and the Patriots as they scout the top prospects in the 2019 NFL Draft. New England figures to be quite busy come draft time in April with a league-high 12 picks, including six in the first three rounds.

Credit to the Patriots coach for taking time during this busy event to make a generous contribution to a great cause that benefits so many kids.

