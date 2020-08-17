Bill Belichick gives in-depth assessment of Patriots’ QB competition

As training camp gets underway, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been offering his thoughts on the quarterback room. He gave a lengthy assessment of what each of his quarterbacks can bring to the table on Monday.

Appearing on the “Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin Show” the coach gave an inside look into his thoughts on the room.

This will be a year unlike any other for the head coach, having to play without Tom Brady, and taking charge of a new-look offense with Cam Newton and second-year signal-caller Jarrett Stidham. Nevertheless, the coach seems comfortable with what each of his quarterbacks can bring to the table.

On the debut of @ESPNRadio’s “Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin Show”, Bill Belichick gives his state of the QBs to @keyshawn. “Jarrett Stidham is really coming on here in Year 2.” “Cam has brought a lot of energy.” pic.twitter.com/SduATr6YkF — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 17, 2020





It will be interesting to see how the Patriots will evaluate their quarterbacks. As they enter the season with the toughest schedule in all of football, whoever starts is going to have to be ready to go immediately.

