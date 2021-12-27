Bill Belichick gives a classically snarky answer when reporter asks about his New Year's resolution

Bill Belichick was not feeling any lingering holiday warmth following the New England Patriots’ 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 on Sunday.

He and the Patriots lost control of the AFC East, with Buffalo likely to finish No. 1 in the division. So when Belichick faced a kind-spirited question about his New Year’s resolution, the Patriots typically-grumpy coach exercised all his remaining patience to table the question for next week.

NFL fans and media members lost it after seeing Belichick’s reaction to the question. There were many jokes on Twitter.

How do you ask this question with a straightface when the #Patriots just lost a huge divisional game? pic.twitter.com/FirdQr18HU — Will D. (@WAD1980) December 26, 2021

The subdued response came about a week after Belichick apologized to the media for his answers following the 27-17 loss to the Colts.

When you’ve procrastinated on your resolution story and have one last chance to get some quotes… https://t.co/wf6rCcpXwx — jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) December 26, 2021

This is the single-most courageous journalist I’ve ever seen in my life. pic.twitter.com/kDJdzgym6N — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) December 26, 2021

Looked Bill Belichick dead in the eyes and said “Football aside” https://t.co/ROJ2xFVVjf — trillft.eth 📸 ☁️ ::) (@trillft) December 26, 2021

