Bill Belichick gets absolutely roasted for mask wearing technique originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

To beat the Seattle Seahawks, you have to channel the Seattle Seahawks.

At least that’s what New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick decided to do Sunday as the Patriots headed to Seattle in Week 2.

During the game, Belichick was seen on the sidelines with a unique mask look. Is Belichick wearing a beak? How about channeling his inner Darth Vader? Perhaps he’s just wearing his mask upside down?

NFL Twitter had some ideas.

Bill Belichick has Bird Mask Technology pic.twitter.com/QQztKicrtD — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 21, 2020

Bill Belichick out here looking like Toucan Sam😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/a93BJDMjVJ — Stevesjb (@Stevesjb2) September 21, 2020

Bill Belichick wears a mask like someone who has never seen a mask before pic.twitter.com/zQB7oIOW2m — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) September 21, 2020

Bill Belichick looking like pic.twitter.com/XqaDuQ3dGe — Auburn Brian (@AuburnBrian) September 21, 2020

Bill Belichick as Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) pic.twitter.com/ktQeM5gdLT — Steve Angelovich (@angelsteve89) September 21, 2020

Bill Belichick in a mask >>>> pic.twitter.com/64VxOI6TfB — Molly McGrath (@MollyAMcGrath) September 21, 2020

Or maybe Belichick was just trying to look like Blitz.

bill belichick out here looking like blitz pic.twitter.com/wqdc9FH9v5 — aiIeen (@superlavelle) September 21, 2020

Stylish looks must run in the Belichick family, as Bill’s son, Steve, was rocking a mullet hairdo. Twitter had some thoughts.

Ok am I the only one who just learned Bill Belichick’s son has an epic mullet? pic.twitter.com/2VWJ1k8YXO — Jeff Richards (@jrichlive) September 21, 2020

Bill Belichick’s son is glorious. pic.twitter.com/j96WQTznEE — Rich Luchette (@richluchette) September 21, 2020

Yo Bill Belichick’s son has a mullet? 😂 — Erin Kav (@ErinKav21) September 21, 2020

Bill belichick needs to have talk with his son about that haircut. — irfi (@irfi_17) September 21, 2020

Joe dirt is Bill Belichick’s son? That’s news. — C.B.W. (@CBenWhalen) September 21, 2020

So Bill Belichick's son has a mullet... pic.twitter.com/hhDcGEr5vP — 101SportsNet (@101SportsNet) September 21, 2020

We live for this Sunday Night Football content, and honestly, what can you say? Like father, like son.

Cool shot of #Patriots head coach Bill Belichick with son Steve on the sideline. pic.twitter.com/ymYzF23nBi — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) September 21, 2020

