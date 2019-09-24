Bill Belichick gave quite the one-liner about Patriots players and childbirth

Bill Belichick isn't going to tell you much anything about Antonio Brown. But ask him about childbirth, and he's downright chummy.

The New England Patriots have had two players -- linebacker Kyle Van Noy in Week 1 and running back James White in Week 3 -- miss games this season while their wives have given birth.

Belichick was asked about this unique situation Monday on WEEI's "Ordway, Merloni & Fauria" radio show and gave a legitimately funny response.

"Must have been some post-Super Bowl celebrations," Belichick said. " ... We're really pumping 'em out."

Yes, Bill Belichick actually said that.

Belichick's timing on that zinger is a little off -- we're only seven months removed from the Patriots' Super Bowl LIII win, which is a little early for an "victory babies."

But the Patriots head coach has been understanding about his players' family matters. Belichick shouted out both Van Noy and White in the Patriots' locker room after New England won without them, and insisted to reporters Tuesday that absences due to major life events are a non-issue.

"I don't think that's ever been an issue," Belichick said. "I've always talked about it with the player. It's not like it's a surprise. It's something that there's certainly a lead-up period to and communicate about it. Depending on the time, the situation, the circumstances and all that, you take everything into consideration."

So, while he can deliver daggers to reporters about questions he doesn't like, Belichick isn't a total Grinch, especially when his players expand their families.

