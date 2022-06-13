Bill Belichick, future professional lacrosse coach?

When Bill Belichick says or does something to suggest that he’s perturbed by questions posed during his various press conference, I often say that, if he doesn’t want to deal with the media covering pro football, he should go coach lacrosse. And be paid accordingly.

Maybe he will.

In an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, Professional Lacrosse League co-founder Paul Rabil said Belichick is interested in coaching in the PLL when he’s finished coaching the Patriots. And Rabil was not joking about it.

It would be an amazing career turn for Belichick, seen lurking in the attached photo from a Birmingham Detroit Country Day lacrosse practice in the 1970s. That said, Belichick doesn’t seem to be interested in stepping away from the Patriots, and the money he’s paid to coach the team.

Some think that Belichick, when he’s done coaching the Patriots, will take an executive role (possibly with equity) with an NFL team. But can a coach ever stop coaching? Consider this line from Rabil.

“When I first met him, he came to a [Johns] Hopkins practice,” Rabil said. “He stepped into the locker room and was mutherfucking us up and down around like our stick work and six-on-six possession. . . . He just commands a room.”

He definitely commands a room. He definitely loves lacrosse. He definitely doesn’t need the money. It definitely would be amazing if Belichick trades football for lacrosse. And it definitely would do plenty to elevate lacrosse from the status of fringe curiosity to mainstream American sport.

