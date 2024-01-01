Bill Belichick on future with Patriots: I'm focused on the Jets

Bill Belichick's future with the Patriots has been a topic of conversation for weeks and his long run as the head coach in New England could end this week.

The Patriots will face the Jets in Week 18 and many will be watching to see what happens after the final whistle at Gillette Stadium on January 7. Those who have been following Belichick's career will not be surprised to learn that he had no interest in discussing his future with the team at a Monday press conference.

"Yeah, I'm focused on getting ready for the Jets," Belichick said, via a transcript from the team. "We haven't played them in a long time, been all season, so I'm going to work on the Jets here and get ready to go."

In addition to not wanting to look past this week's game, Belichick also passed on a chance to reflect on what he and the Patriots have accomplished over the last two-plus decades.

"I'll deal with that some other time," Belichick said. "Right now, it's trying to get the team ready for the Jets, finish up the Buffalo game, continue to coach the team and try to help the players and the team play better."

Belichick may not be any more forthcoming at this point next week, but we should have a better idea about whether 2024 will be a time for new adventures for him and the Patriots.