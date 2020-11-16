Bill Belichick was furious with a referee in Week 10, and Twitter turned him into a hilarious meme

Emotions can run high in a football game. Such was the case for New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Late in Sunday night’s win over the Ravens, the head coach was caught by television cameras talking to an official. He didn’t like a call that had been made, and hilarity ensued.

Belichick made a face of disagreement, and just like anything else in the Internet age, it was screenshotted at and made into a meme. Reading through Twitter feeds on Sunday night, some of these made me laugh out loud. Here are the best reactions to Belichick’s emotions below.

“You’re still 3rd place in the AFC East” @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/DttKufirR9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 16, 2020

“I’m putting up my Christmas tree before thanksgiving” pic.twitter.com/FzkV6pX5e1 — Rachel Bonnetta (@rachelbonnetta) November 16, 2020

"Washington and Dallas are playing on Thanksgiving again" pic.twitter.com/yY4rsvFpyr — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 16, 2020

"DeAndre Hopkins for David Johnson and a 2nd" pic.twitter.com/P0GYcdux6G — PFF (@PFF) November 16, 2020

With the Patriots facing the Houston Texans this week, there is a good chance he may be all smiles this upcoming week.

