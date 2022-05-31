Patriots head coach Bill Belichick asked one of the most experienced personnel men in football to come to the team’s offseason practice.

Ron Wolf, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015 for his long tenure as a scout and personnel executive, most notably as general manager of the Packers for a decade, was in New England for Organized Team Activities.

“Ron’s awesome. He’s one of the founding fathers of scouting. One of that group. Gil Brandt. His experience in Oakland with Al Davis and of course the Packers,” Belichick said, via Phil Perry of NBCSportsBoston.com. “He gives a great perspective . . . totally unbiased . . . very interesting to get what he thinks because there’s no bias for one reason or another.”

The 83-year-old Wolf has been largely retired for the last two decades, but he does some consulting work with NFL teams, and Belichick sees Wolf’s as a brain worth picking.

Bill Belichick has “founding father of scouting” Ron Wolf watching Patriots practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk