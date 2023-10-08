Bill Belichick follows worst loss as Patriots’ head coach with second-worst loss

Bill Belichick is really going through it this season.

The future first-ballot Hall of Fame head coach suffered his worst loss as the Patriots’ main man last Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, as Dallas handed New England a 38-3 thrashing. That 35-point deficit set a new low for Belichick’s time in New England.

In some ways, this Sunday’s 34-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints may have been even worse. The point differential was one less, but this was Belichick’s worst home loss ever, and for the second straight week, quarterback Mac Jones threw a pick-six to pad the result for the Patriots’ opponent. This time, it was a 27-yarder by safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Last week, it was cornerback DaRon Bland.

Mac Jones pick-six 😅 Cowboys defense at it AGAIN (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/5Atd9v0Kiy — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 1, 2023

Jones was pulled in favor of backup Bailey Zappe for the second straight week when the game was out of hand, and given reports that Zappe has been getting more reps in practice, you wonder if it’s time for a change. Jones finished his day against the Saints with 12 completions in 22 attempts for 110 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions, and a passer rating of 30,5.

The Patriots are now 1-4 on the season, and as much as Belichick has done for this franchise, this is a thunderous series of issues in the wrong direction.

