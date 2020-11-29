Bill Belichick finally reveals who is calling the Patriots’ defensive plays

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has shrouded mystery over the team’s defensive play-caller ever since Brian Flores left the team after 2018. But Belichick let it slip after the Patriots’ Week 12 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He said Steve Belichick made “a few good calls” on Sunday in getting the defense lined up against the Cardinals rushing offense.

That confirms what was widely considered true.

Steve looked like the the defensive play-caller, judging from the way he communicated with the players on the sideline and carried around the play sheet. Some players even admitted Steve was calling plays. But Bill wouldn’t acknowledge it, despite regular questions about it this year and last year.

Bill Belichick just admitted Steve Belichick was making play calls this week. Bill praised Steve for "a few good calls" to set up the Patriots defense against the run. pic.twitter.com/naFanx7ENQ — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) November 29, 2020

Finally, we know. We pretty much knew. But this confirmed it.

Of course, Belichick could backtrack. He could say Steve was just calling a few plays — and that the duties are split between multiple people. That level of obfuscation isn’t beyond Belichick.