Bill Belichick finally breaks silence on Josh Gordon

A day after not even acknowledging that wide receiver Josh Gordon had officially joined the Patriots, Bill Belichick had a brief comment on the troubled receiver in an interview on Patriots.com.

"I think everybody feels like this is a talented player. We'll see how it goes," Belichick told Scott Zolak.

And that was all about the receiver who has missed 43 of the Cleveland Browns' past 48 games because of substance-abuse related suspensions. He was traded to the Patriots on Wednesday, officially.

And on Sunday night's matchup with his protege, former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, now head coach of the Lions, Belichick was slightly more loquacious.

"I think Matt is that type of coach you could see grow every year," Belichick said. "As he took more responsibility and when he became a coordinator, his overall grasp and understanding of bigger picture things beyond just the defense, whether it be roster-building or salary cap, those grew as well."

And will the Pats be looking at a mirror image of their defense in the Lions?

"There are a lot of familiar calls," he said. "They're a lot of differences, too. Certainly a lot of different players, number one..."

