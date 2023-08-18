Bill Belichick on Ezekiel Elliott: "He's definitely not there yet, but we're getting there"

On Monday, running back Ezekiel Elliott concluded an extensive period of free agency and agreed to terms with the Patriots. So where do things stand regarding his preparation?

"I mean, he's only been here two days," coach Bill Belichick told reporters on Friday. "We haven't really been able to practice with him, so not so much team work. But, he's done things. He worked out with the strength staff on Wednesday. So, it's coming along. He's definitely not there yet, but we're getting there."

They've got 23 days until the regular-season opener. And Elliott has every reason to be ready to go.

Most of his one-year contract is tied to playing and playing well. He makes $50,000 per game that he's on the 46-man roster. He makes up to $1.5 million based on yards from scrimmage. He makes up to another $1.5 million based on playing time.

So, yes, he has a clear incentive to be ready to go. And the Patriots have a clear incentive to get him ready to go.