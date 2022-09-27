Bill Belichick explains why Lil’Jordan Humphrey had more snaps than Kendrick Bourne

The rollercoaster involving New England Patriots wide receiver Kenrick Bourne continued in Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Bourne saw the field for just 18 snaps, as the mystery surrounding his playing time kept on going.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick gave an explanation on the veteran wideout’s lack of playing time. He indicated it was more based on scheme fit. However, there is no denying that the wide receiver was a key part of the Patriots offense last year, when catching 55 passes for 800 yards and five touchdowns.

The 2022 season has been a different one for Bourne. He has only caught seven passes for 115 yards to this point in the year.

Lil’Jordan Humphrey playing 54 snaps was a big take away from Sunday’s game. Belichick elaborated on this on “The Greg Hill Show,” as transcribed by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Why did Lil’Jordan Humphrey play 54 snaps and Kendrick Bourne play just 18? Bill Belichick, on the @TheGregHillShow, shared part of the coaching staff’s thinking on Humphrey. pic.twitter.com/x6a6rTo9yY — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 26, 2022

Whatever the case may be, it sounds as though Bourne does not fit into the Patriots offensive plans currently. It will be interesting to see if he is in for a bigger role as the season goes on.

