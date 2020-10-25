Bill Belichick explains why 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk is difficult matchup

Belichick explains why 49ers' Juszczyk is tough matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk played his college football at Harvard University, just over 30 miles from Gillette Stadium, where the New England Patriots play their home games. Juszczyk was a fourth-round draft pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2013, before eventually signing with the 49ers in 2017.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked about whether he pursued Juszczyk, as many NFL teams take advantage of proximity to scout local draft prospects.

"Yeah, I mean I think he was a player, like a lot of fullbacks, a player that you know you'd want to work with, but his career has certainly developed and gotten to a point where he's the top player at his position in the league," Belichick told reporters on Friday. "He's a tough guy to match up with. There aren't a lot of people in the league that can play in and out of the backfield and do the things that he does as well as he does them."

Belichick's praise of the veteran didn't stop there.

"He's a pretty good runner with the ball in his hands and he's got good size and he's a competitive blocker, so he provides a lot of value and certainly a lot of versatility for them. The 49ers use the fullback more than any team in the league and they probably have the best fullback in the league."

Juszczyk signed a four-year, $21 million contract with the 49ers in 2017, making him the NFL's highest-paid fullback. The ever-creative Kyle Shanahan works hard to find creative ways to get him involved in the offense, including catching all three of his targets in Super Bowl LIV, becoming the first player from Harvard to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl in the process.

The fullback has just nine touches so far this season in six games, so we could see Shanahan look to get No. 44 the football Sunday, as the 49ers face their toughest road test of the season to date.

