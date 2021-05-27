Bill Belichick expects Dont’a Hightower to play in 2021, but says ‘we know things can change’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danny Jaillet
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As OTA’s for the New England Patriots are in full swing, linebacker Dont’a Hightower is not participating. Hightower opted out of the 2020 season, looks to return as a major leader of the Patriots defense.

Drafted in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft, Hightower has been a fixture within the Patriots linebacking group. In his Patriots career, Hightower has recorded 505 tackles and 25.5 sacks in eight seasons with New England.

On Thursday, Bill Belichick was asked if he expects Hightower to remain on the roster when preseason training camp gets underway in a couple of months.

“With all the players who are on the roster and not here, my expectations are that they intend to play, but we know things can change,” Belichick said. “That’s always part of life and part of football. We’ll take it as it comes.

“Guys who are here are working hard. They’re learning, they’re physically improving their training and conditioning and their strength and explosion. The fundamentals and techniques are improving. I know that a lot of the guys that aren’t here, I know they’re working hard. I know the guys that weren’t here for a period of time — one, two, three, four weeks — that have come here are doing the same thing. I can see that some of those guys have worked hard. They have some things to work on, but I’d say generally speaking the guys that have come in that haven’t been here the whole time have been in pretty good condition and are ready to go. I know each guy has his own circumstances. I’m not going to get into that.

“But we’ll see how it goes with some of the players who aren’t here, which is a number of them that aren’t. We’ll welcome them when they get here. It’s all voluntary. When they’re here, they’re here. And we’ll work with them.”

With New England running a solid core of veterans to the defensive side of the football, Hightower has the potential to be an important part of that group.

Related

Former Patriots director of football research Ernie Adams doesn't seem to be taking retirement seriously

Recommended Stories

  • The Rush: LeGarrette Blount on Rodgers, Julio, Brady and inviting Pats to Eagles’ SB party

    The Rush: LeGarrette Blount on Rodgers, Julio, Brady and inviting Pats to Eagles’ SB party

  • Jimmy Garoppolo even stronger 49ers leader amid uncertainty

    The disappointment of knowing he is no longer the 49ers' long-term starting quarterback has brought out the best in Jimmy Garoppolo.

  • Rafael Devers doesn't get respect he deserves as legit young star

    Why doesn't Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers get the respect he deserves as a young MLB star? John Tomase takes a look at the dynamics.

  • The White Sox renamed a stadium lounge that once honored a 60-year concession worker after the team's controversial manager

    The Chicago White Sox changed the name of a lounge that honored longtime concession worker Loretta Micele, to the team's manager Tony LaRussa.

  • Jakobi Meyers gushes about the impact of Julian Edelman’s work ethic

    Jakobi Meyers had high praise for former Patriots wide receiver wide receiver Julian Edelman.

  • Todd Gurley meeting with Detroit Lions for free agent visit: Report

    Detroit Lions are hosting Todd Gurley for a visit, after he ran for a career-low 678 yards and nine TDs last season with Atlanta Falcons

  • Bruins vs. Islanders schedule: Game 1 time, date, TV channel revealed

    The second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs begins in Boston. The Bruins will host the Islanders in Game 1 of their series Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET at TD Garden, the NHL announced Thursday.

  • Bill Belichick shares how Cam Newton has responded to Mac Jones’ arrival

    Cam Newton and Mac Jones are officially in the same quarterback room.

  • Walmart CEO to HBS grads: 'Life and business are about balance but if you’re going to lean, lean towards the long term'

    Walmart (WMT) CEO Doug McMillon offered Harvard Business School’s graduating class an anthem on stakeholder capitalism in his commencement address on Thursday as more people feel the current system is broken.

  • Former Patriots director of football research Ernie Adams doesn’t seem to be taking retirement seriously

    It seems Adams isn't QUITE ready to retire.

  • Soccer-Emery urges Villarreal to break another barrier in Europa League final

    Villarreal coach Unai Emery believes the Europa League final against Manchester United is an opportunity for his side to assert themselves among the top teams on the continent, urging them to take the final step of winning a major trophy. "We've broken down the barrier of semi-finals in Europe and we feel proud of that but we feel a responsibility to take another step, because we want to keep breaking down barriers," Emery told a news conference ahead of Wednesday's game. Hailing from a town of 50,000 people, Villarreal were an unknown entity in Spain until getting promoted to La Liga for the first time in 1998 and have since consolidated their position among the top teams in the country.

  • Ben Rothwell: Health issues, looming roster cuts have put UFC career on the line

    Ben Rothwell explains why he feels his career is on the line every time he sets foot in the octagon.

  • UFC Vegas 27 results: Font heavily out strikes Garbrandt for unanimous decision victory

    No. 3 ranked bantamweight Rob Font picked up a unanimous decision victory over no. 4 ranked contender Cody Garbrandt in the main event of UFC Vegas 27. Throughout the fight Font successfully utilized his decisive reach advantage and frequently landed punches with incredibly impressive jabs that led to well put together combinations that noticeably stung Garbrandt. Font landed a total of 180 significant strikes and threw a total amount of 358 significant strikes. With the victory, Font extends his winning streak to four, and this impressive and decisive striking clinic on Garbrandt can only guarantee a title eliminator with a contender at the top of the already outrageously stacked bantamweight division. UFC Vegas 27 results: Carla Esparza gets second round TKO victory over Yan Xiaonan in co-main event Carla Esparza and Yan Xiaonan at UFC Vegas 27 - Photo by Getty Images Carla Esparza extended her winning streak to five after she defeated Yan Xiaonan impressively by second round TKO in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 27. Esparza utilized her wrestling skill from the get-go, taking down Xiaonan and dominating her on the ground in the first round. Toward the end of the first, Esparza opened up Xiaonan in side saddle position with a nasty cut on Xiaonan’s head. The second round spelt the end for Xiaonan. Esparza got Xiaonan in the crucifix position and rained strikes in rapid succession until the fight was stopped. With the victory, Esparza inserted herself into title contention and possesses a legitimate case to be next up to face Rose Namajunas in a strawweight title rematch. UFC Vegas 27 results: Jared Vanderaa gets unanimous decision win against Justin Tafa in bloodbath Jared Vanderaa vs. Justin Tafa - Photo by Getty Images Jared Vanderaa secured the first UFC victory of his career as he defeated Justin Tafa by unanimous decision. The first round was all Vanderaa’s. The American was strategic with his gameplan in the first round as he wisely picked his shots and decisively oustruck Tafa and utilized heavy body kicks to take the first. The tides changed, however, as Tafa hit Vanderaa with some big shots and opened up a nasty cut on Vanderaa’s head despite the fact that Vanderaa still outstruck Tafa by 27 significant strikes in the second round. Vanderaa found his composure again in the third round, though, as he put together impressive combinations and landed the highest amount of significant strikes on Tafa in the third round out of the first two with 49. All in all, it was an entertaining slugfest between two upcoming heavyweights in a potential fight of the night contender. Vanderaa advanced to 11-5 with his victory over Tafa. UFC Vegas 27 results: Jack Hermansson gets unanimous decision victory over Edmen Shahbazyan in main card opener Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan - Photo by Getty Images Jack Hermansson is back. The no. 7 ranked middleweight utilized his ground game to scoop a unanimous decision victory over no. 10 ranked contender Edmen Shahbazyan in the main card opener at UFC Vegas 27. It appeared Shahbazyan outstruck Hermansson in the first and one could argue he won that round. But after that, Hermansson exercised his superior ground game and utilized ground and pound to land vicious strikes throughout the latter rounds. While the second round was a little bit of a toss up, it would not be far fetched to say Hermansson won the last two, and he decisively won the third round. With this win, Hermansson is back in the win column after he lost to Marvin Vettori in December 2020. Shahbazyan on the other hand, drops to two losses in a row as he suffered a third-round TKO loss to Derek Brunson in August 2020. UFC Vegas 27 live results: Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt

  • Kamuela Kirk steps in to fight Makwan Amirkhani at UFC Fight Night 189

    With Nate Landwehr off UFC Fight Night 189, a promotional newcomer steps in to fight "Mr. Finland."

  • Donovan Mitchell is back, and the Jazz want to keep 'foot on the gas'

    The heart and soul of this Jazz team has returned. Mitchell did it all on the court Wednesday. There were no signs of rust to his game.

  • A year after Finals, Lakers and Heat set to play before fans

    MIAMI (AP) On their respective ways to the NBA Finals last season, there was one important element missing for both the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. Portland and the Lakers are going home having taken away home-court advantage from higher-seeded opponents in their respective series by getting splits of the first two games, at third-seeded Denver and second-seeded Phoenix.

  • Javy Baez fools Pirates into the dumbest baseball play of the season

    Javier Baez baited the Pirates into making one of the dumbest plays ever.

  • Lonzo Ball dealt to Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks in pair of Bleacher Report trades

    Bleacher Report's latest trade suggestion piece saw Lonzo Ball dealt to the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks.

  • UEFA Champions League: How to watch Manchester City – Chelsea, odds, picks

    The UEFA Champions League final takes center stage and here are predictions, betting odds, live updates and everything you need to know.

  • Metta Sandiford-Artest on Russell Westbrook popcorn incident: 'Felt like I was going to run into the stands'

    Ex-NBA player Metta Sandiford-Artest became upset that a fan dumped popcorn on Russell Westbrook and thought back to the "Malice at the Palace."