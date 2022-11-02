Bill Belichick expecting more Patriots moves after quiet trade deadline

Belichick not ruling out more Patriots moves after quiet deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots decided to stand pat at the 2022 NFL trade deadline, but there’s still plenty of time for Bill Belichick to shake up his roster.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, the Patriots head coach said the team is still looking for ways to improve heading into the second half of the season.

“It would be hard for me to say there won’t be any roster changes between now and the end of the year,” Belichick said. “I think that would be a stretch. But I don’t know. Who knows? We’ll see how it goes.”

NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry reported that teams had reached out about four Patriots receivers – Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor – prior to the deadline. Offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn was another player linked to trade talks, but New England stood on the sidelines while a record-breaking 10 deadline-day transactions were made across the NFL.

Some of those deals came from the Patriots’ rivals. The New York Jets got in on the action early by acquiring running back James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of their Week 8 clash with the Patriots. The Miami Dolphins then pulled off a blockbuster by bringing in edge rusher Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos, while the Buffalo Bills made a smaller move by adding former Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines.

While the rest of the AFC made improvements, it remains unclear how “close” the Patriots came to making a move.

“Nothing happened, so we’re moving on,” Belichick said. “I don’t even know what ‘close’ means. What does that mean? … I’ve had conversations that have gone on for months and nothing happened, and I’ve had conversations that have gone on for six to 10 minutes and a trade gets done. I don’t know what that means.”

Next up for the Patriots is a matchup against the Colts on Sunday, one that has Belichick’s full attention now that trade season is in the rearview.

“We’re done,” Belichick said. “The trade deadline’s over, so we’re moving [on to] Colts.”