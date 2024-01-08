Bill Belichick: New England Patriots coach says it is 'way too early' to decide future

Bill Belichick has won eight Super Bowl titles during his coaching career, six of those as head coach of the Patriots

Bill Belichick says it is "way too early" to make a decision about his future as New England Patriots coach.

The Patriots suffered a 13th defeat of the season against the New York Jets on Sunday - the most Belichick has endured in his 29-year coaching career.

The 71-year-old has won six Super Bowls and been runner-up three times since taking charge of the franchise in 2000.

"I am under contract so will do what I always do and work hard to help the team in any way I can," he said.

Belichick said he will shortly meet with owner Robert Kraft to discuss his future but could not commit to a definite timescale, adding that it might be a "series of meetings".

He also appeared to suggest he could be willing to relinquish control of some of the football operations to focus purely on coaching, when asked by reporters at his end-of-season news conference.

"Collectively, we decide as an organisation what is the best thing to help our football team," he said.

"I'm here to work to help our team every day. That's what I'm going to do."

According to reports, Belichick signed a new multi-year contract before the start of the 2023 season but the terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Belichick has eight Super Bowl wins in total after winning two titles as defensive co-ordinator of the New York Giants and was also runner-up during a short spell as Patriots assistant in 1996.

He returned to the Patriots as head coach in 2000 and alongside legendary quarterback Tom Brady guided the franchise through a golden era that saw them play in nine Super Bowls between 2001 and 2019 - more than any other NFL franchise.

They also won 17 division titles, made 13 AFC Championship Game appearances and had the only undefeated 16-game regular season in 2007.

But the Patriots' form has dipped since Brady left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, making just one play-off appearance.

"It has been a very disappointing season all round. Nowhere near what our standards and expectations are," added Belichick.

"Things need to be fixed."