Bill Belichick elaborates on New Year’s resolutions in classic fashion

Those looking for the New Year’s resolutions of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick were once again disappointed on Friday.

Last Sunday, Juliet Pennington of the Boston Globe asked Belichick what his New Year’s resolutions were. In essence, he told her to ask him the question again next week. She did just that, and this time around, the coach gave her a little bit more of an answer as transcribed by Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post.

As the calendar flips to 2022, Belichick proved that he is still the master at giving an answer, without revealing too much information. Belichick elected to keep things close to the vest.

“They would all be personal so they probably wouldn’t mean anything to you anyway,” Belichick said.

The Bill Belichick New Years Resolution saga continues

As the Patriots get ready to face the Jacksonville Jaguars, Bill Belichick’s New Year’s resolutions will still remain a mystery.

