Bill Belichick drops by UCLA football practice ahead of USC showdown

Belichick stops by UCLA football practice Tuesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's a big week for the UCLA football team, as the Bruins prepare for a showdown against their archrival USC on Saturday evening.

So who better to impart some words of wisdom than the GOAT?

That's exactly what happened on Tuesday, when Patriots head coach Bill Belichick dropped by practice in Westwood to speak with the UCLA team.

Thanks to the @Patriots Coach Bill Belichick, considered the greatest coach in @NFL history, for coming by @UCLAFootball practice today to talk to our student-athletes about the process. #BeatSC | #8CLAP | #RivalryWeek pic.twitter.com/1fmk4xcRMq — Josh Rebholz (@JoshRebholz) December 8, 2020

The moment was captured by UCLA Senior Associate Athletic Director Josh Rebholz and shared on social media, where he thanked Belichick for taking the time to speak to the Bruins' student-athletes.

The visit isn't all that random either. Belichick and UCLA head coach Chip Kelly have a long-standing friendship, and the Patriots have been working out at UCLA this week in between Los Angeles road games against the Chargers and Rams.

"It's nice to be able to go back to UCLA," Belichick said the other day, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. Coach [Chip] Kelly and the staff, they've been great; their accommodations, especially in these difficult times."

The Bruins can use all the motivation they can get headed into Saturday's game. UCLA is a 2.5-point underdog to the No. 20 Trojans, and USC has won four of the last five meetings between the teams.