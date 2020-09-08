Bill Belichick drops a one-liner when asked about quarterback depth

Scott Zolak had better keep his arm warm. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick may need an emergency quarterback.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL has allowed teams to place veterans on the practice squad, which were spots originally reserved for younger players. That has made for a wild situation: Josh McCown, 41, is the oldest player to ever be on a practice squad. The Philadelphia Eagles signed him this week. Teams are taking precautions in the event COVID-19 spreads through their quarterback room. McCown is an emergency quarterback.

During a conference call with reports on Tuesday, Belichick was asked Tuesday if he’d consider signing one as well.

“Scott Zolak is right around the corner,” the coach joked.

Zolak played for the Patriots from 1991 to 1998, but is now a sports radio personality and the color commentary analyst on the local TV broadcast. It’s safe to say he’s not seeing the field in 2020. No chance.