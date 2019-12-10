Bill Belichick doubles down in response to videotaping allegations: 'I had no idea'

Bill Belichick is sticking to his guns.

The Patriots head coach said Tuesday he learned Monday afternoon the NFL was investigating his team for having a film crew in Cleveland for Sunday's Browns-Bengals game.

Echoing his comments from Monday, Belichick said the investigation caught him completely off-guard.

"I had no idea what it was about," Belichick said on a conference call. "And then I got an explanation -- I think the organization released that explanation or something similar to that. That's really all I know about it."

The Patriots explained in statement that the film crew was in Cleveland to shoot a segment for the team's "Do Your Job" video series highlighting one of New England's advance scouts.

The Patriots took responsibility for any wrongdoing but claimed the production crew was "independent" from New England's football operation.

Belichick adamantly insisted that was the case Tuesday.

"Again, I have no involvement in this or knowledge of it," Belichick said. "I really don't have any idea what exactly is going on.

"I can tell you that we've never as a coaching staff -- I personally have never used any video footage at all, anything that those production people have done other than what's shown on public television or something like that.

"We don't have anything to do with what they do, so I really don't have much knowledge of the situation at all."

That's a pretty passionate defense from Belichick, who broke from his "on to Cincinnati" mantra in an attempt to set the record straight.

