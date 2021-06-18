Bill Belichick doesn't reveal if he congratulated Tom Brady after Super Bowl win with Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady likely received a number of calls and texts after leading the Bucs to a Super Bowl win during his first season with the team. Did one of those calls come from Bill Belichick? For now, he's not saying.

Belichick was asked Wednesday whether he congratulated Brady following his Super Bowl win. Instead of offering a simple "yes" or "no," Belichick sidestepped the question, saying he would opt to keep those types of conversations private.

The question and answer occurs around the 9:05 mark:

Belichick states: "I'll keep those conversations privately between myself and the other people that are involved. Appreciate the question."

There are a number of ways to read that answer. The fact that Belichick said he would keep "those conversations" private could suggest he had a conversation with Brady. Conversely, it could be a clever way for Belichick to imply a conversation happened when it didn't. Unless Brady contradicts Belichick, there's no way to really know the truth.

Bill Belichick looking to improve with Tom Brady in 2021

After many years together — and six Super Bowl wins — Belichick and Brady parted ways last offseason. Things worked out well for Brady, who won another Super Bowl and proved he could win without Belichick.

The opposite happened in New England. Belichick went 7-9 without Brady, and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

During their time together in New England, there were rumors Belichick and Brady's relationship deteriorated. The two have never publicly discussed any issues, and Belichick did offer up an emotional goodbye message to Brady when he joined Tampa Bay.

If Belichick resents Brady for leaving, or despises the fact that things haven't gone as well in New England since Brady's departure, Belichick is not showing it yet.

