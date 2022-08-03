Bill Belichick dodges questions on Tom Brady, Dolphins’ tampering scandal

Bill Belichick says he is focused on training camp in the wake of an NFL investigation that found multiple examples of tampering between the Miami Dolphins and Tom Brady going back to the 2019 season when the quarterback was with the New England Patriots.

The NFL suspended Dolphins owner Stephen Ross on Tuesday. The league found that Miami spoke to the quarterback while he was with New England — and with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Dolphins also lost a first-round pick in 2023 and a third-round selection in 2024.

Bill Belichick is not worried about this news and is focused on training camp, as these allegations have dominated the NFL news cycle. He kept in his opinion short, as he spoke to reporters on Wednesday.

“I’m focused on training camp. That’s all in the past,” Belichick said, via multiple reporters.

The Patriots have a little more than a week before their preseason opener against the New York Giants on August 11. Kickoff time is set for 7:00 PM.

