Bill Belichick discusses Joe Judge, Matt Patricia's roles on Patriots' coaching staff

Belichick sheds light on Patriots' unique offensive coaching setup originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are taking an unorthodox approach to replacing Josh McDaniels, and that might be an understatement.

The Patriots still haven't named an offensive coordinator since McDaniels took the Las Vegas Raiders' head coach job. Two Bill Belichick confidants have nebulous titles -- "offensive assistant" Joe Judge and "senior offensive advisor" Matt Patricia -- but it's unclear whether either will call plays for second-year quarterback Mac Jones.

Speaking to reporters Monday at the NFL's Annual League Meeting in Palm Beach, Fla., Belichick said the role of play-caller hasn't officially been determined.

I'm not big on titles," Belichick said, adding that "we don’t have to call any (plays) for a while."

The Patriots head coach said he likely won't add to his staff, however, which would seem to rule out the possibility of Bill O'Brien or Adam Gase being hired to call plays.

"I think our staff is complete," Belichick said. "I wouldn't rule anything out, but I don't think we necessarily would hire anybody else. But we'll evaluate every situation as it comes."

When asked specifically how he'll replace McDaniels' void on offense, Belichick highlighted four names: Judge, Patricia, tight ends coach Nick Caley and wide receivers coach Troy Brown.

"Great to have Joe Judge back and Matt of course," Belichick told our Tom E. Curran. "They're two really good coaches, along with some of the other coaches that we have offensively: Nick Caley, Troy and so forth, guys who were here last year. So, we're working through it the best we can here.

"... I think Matt and Joe are pretty good coaches. Josh is a great coach, but we've gone through that multiple years."

Story continues

Recent reports indicated Judge would work with the quarterbacks while Patricia would work with the offensive line, but Belichick hinted that their roles won't be set in stone until the team gets on the field this spring for offseason workouts.

"Everybody will have a defined role, like they always do," Belichick said. "The offseason is the offseason. Once we get on the field coaching players and game-planning and things like that, then that'll all work itself out."

Belichick did confirm Patricia, who's in the second year of his second stint with New England after serving as defensive coordinator from 2012 to 2017, has a "broad role" in the organization.

"Very broad," Belichick said. "He does a lot of things. Helps me in a lot of ways."

The spotlight will be on the Patriots' coaching staff this season entering a crucial year for Jones and an offense that will need to improve to keep pace in a loaded AFC. But Belichick seems to believe in the group he has, even if some of his coaches are multi-tasking.

"We've had a lot of coaches take multiple responsibilities," Belichick said. "... I'm not really worried about that. A good coach is a good coach."