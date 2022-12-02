Bill Belichick: I didn’t think it was worth risking injuries to use our timeouts at the end

The Patriots still had all three timeouts when the Bills kneeled down at the end of Thursday night’s game to run out the clock on a 24-10 win, and Bill Belichick let the clock run. Afterward, he said he didn’t see the point of extending the game any longer and risking injuries.

Belichick noted that in the Patriots’ loss to the Ravens earlier this season, Mac Jones was injured on New England’s last offensive play with the Patriots trailing 37-26. When he was asked about the Bills’ kneeldowns, he said the Patriots were better off just letting the clock run out.

“On the kneeldowns? I thought that was the best thing to do for our team. We went the other way in the Baltimore game, we lost Mac for three weeks. I didn’t really think that was worth it,” Belichick said.

Still, it was at least possible for the Patriots to win by using their timeouts on defense, forcing a punt, getting the ball back, scoring a touchdown, recovering an onside kick, and scoring another touchdown. The Jets beat the Browns this season by scoring two touchdowns after the two-minute warning, after having used all their timeouts on defense.

Belichick decided to give up on the game instead of going for the unlikely but at least theoretically possible comeback win.

