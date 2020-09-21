What Bill Belichick, Devin McCourty and others said about Russell Wilson’s remarkable performance

Early on in the Seahawks’ 35-30 win over the Patriots on Sunday night, Russell Wilson threw a pass to tight end Greg Olsen that bounced off Olsen’s hands and was returned by defensive back Devin McCourty for a 43-yard pick-six.

It was one of the few plays Wilson’s been involved with this season that didn’t have a positive result. Through two games and two Seattle wins in 2020, Wilson has completed 52 of 63 passes for 610 yards, nine touchdowns, and that one interception that wasn’t his fault. Wilson has as many touchdowns as he has incompletions, and at least half his incompletions this season have bounced off the hands of his receivers. Last season, the Patriots allowed just four touchdown passes to receivers; Wilson had four such plays in Sunday night’s game. Wilson leads the league in completion percentage, touchdown passes, Adjusted Net Yards per Pass Attempt, and quarterback rating.

As good as he’s been throughout his career, Wilson is now hitting things at an entirely new level.

Exhibit A: This ridiculous touchdown pass to D.K. Metcalf:





DK Metcalf's TD came with Stephon Gilmore as the nearest defender in coverage. It's the first TD Gilmore has allowed as the nearest defender since 2018. Last year he had a league-high 96 targets without allowing a TD. (via @NextGenStats) — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 21, 2020





Exhibit B: This even more ridiculous touchdown pass to David Moore:





NFL NEXT GEN STATS notes that Russell Wilson's 38-yard TD pass to David Moore had a completion probability of 6.3% — the lowest completion probability on a completed pass this season and the third-lowest in the history of the metric (since 2017). — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) September 21, 2020





Last Thursday, when Bill Belichick was asked his opinion of Wilson, he had a lot to say about the quarterback his defense was about to face.

“I mean, this guy’s a tremendous player. Honestly, I think he’s in a way maybe underrated by the media or the fans, I don’t know, but I mean I don’t really see anybody better than this player. He can do everything. He’s got obviously great leadership, playmaking skills. He plays very well in the most critical situations in the game – his decision-making, running, passing. His passing numbers are extraordinary. You could put him up against anybody since he’s been in the league, literally anybody, in any category, really. His winning percentage is impressive. He’s there for every game, never missed a game. He’s got a great, great ability to do the right thing at the right time. He has tremendous vision and sees the field extremely well. I don’t think there’s a better deep ball passer in the league in terms of decision making and accuracy.

“He attacks every – literally every inch of the field you have to defend with him – the deep balls, the sidelines, his scrambles, his ability to get the ball to his playmakers and in space, and then you have to try to tackle him, which that’s very difficult too. You know, [Tyler] Lockett has lead the league in all-purpose yards. Russell’s got 4,000 yards rushing, 30,000 yards passing. Lockett’s been a go-to guy for them in all phases of the game – return game and offensively. [D.K.] Metcalf, now they’ve got [Greg] Olson, [Chris] Carson probably runs as hard as anybody in the league, so there are a lot of weapons there. I could go on and on – offensive line, [Duane] Brown – I mean, they have a lot of good players that are hard to handle and you put them all together and it’s orchestrated by Wilson. They’re very, very hard to define.”

Belichick after the game:

“Russell Wilson is a great player. He does everything well. He’s extremely hard to defend and he hurt us tonight in pretty much every way possible. He’s very difficult to handle. They have some very good weapons with him that he can use – the running game, [Duane] Brown on the offensive line, they got the ball outside. He made three great throws on the three long touchdowns. Two of which were very well defended, the other one wasn’t bad, he had a guy right in his face and he still made a great throw. You just have to give him credit. He definitely stressed us a lot with his scrambles and his long balls, his accuracies on the zones. He just did everything well. He’s very, very hard to defend.”

