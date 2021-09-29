Bill Belichick denies elements of Seth Wickersham’s book on Patriots dynasty

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was caught in the crosshairs of a tell-all book, “It’s Better to be Feared,” on the Patriots by ESPN’s Seth Wickersham. The book detailed the team’s dynasty under Belichick and Tom Brady, and chronicled some of the details about how Brady and Belichick ended up parting ways, with the quarterback ultimately deciding to test free agency and sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The book suggested that Belichick and Brady said their goodbyes by phone, with Brady telling Belichick the quarterback was going to enter free agency and sign elsewhere. Belichick did not want to meet Brady in person, per Wickersham’s book, which appeared to be a sign that the coach and quarterback had a rapidly deteriorating relationship.

“No, that’s not true,” the Patriots coach said. “And there are a few things about this book. It sounds like it’s a lot of second-, third- and fourth-hand comments. But I’m not going to get into that. I’m going to focus on this game and try to prepare for the Bucs.”

When a reporter pressed what, exactly, was not correct about the report, Belichick would not provide additional details.

“I’m going forward on that,” Belichick said, repeatedly interrupting the reporter. “I’m going forward on that.”

Belichick would not address the book at any other point in the press conference.

