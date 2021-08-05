Bill Belichick delivers hilarious line about rainy weather practices

It is safe to say that Bill Belichick probably won’t be a meteorologist in his post-coaching days. As rain continues to fall over the New England region, the coach isn’t concerned about whether that will impact training camp practices.

In speaking to the media on Thursday, the head coach was asked about the weather as his team got set to take the field for practice. That allowed for Belichick to be able to deliver his thoughts on the weather as only he could. It was just a classic Bill Belichick moment.

No matter what the conditions are, the New England Patriots will be practicing. The weather does not appeared to faze the head coach at all.

“Looks like the field will be wet. If it rains, it rains. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. If it’s hot, it’s hot. If it’s not, that’s what it is,” Belichick said.

Meteorologist Bill Belichick. "If it rains, it rains. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. If it’s hot, it’s hot. If it’s not, that’s what it is.” pic.twitter.com/pdiWfgxeqT — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) August 5, 2021

With the first preseason game getting closer, the Patriots putting in the work, rain or shine.

